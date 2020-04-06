Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) recently:

3/31/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

3/22/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

3/20/2020 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CL opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

