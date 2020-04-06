Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently:

4/3/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

3/24/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

3/23/2020 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from to .

3/16/2020 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/16/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/9/2020 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Devon Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $8.38 on Monday. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

