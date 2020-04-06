Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Franklin Resources (BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Franklin Resources had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Franklin Resources was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

2/19/2020 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Franklin Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

2/18/2020 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

BEN opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

