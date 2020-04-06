Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) recently:

4/3/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/1/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

3/30/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

3/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $84.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell’s profits declined year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Adjusted earnings and sales missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The HDPE project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to earnings. It is also on track with its PO/TBA project. The A. Schulman buyout will also generate significant cost synergies. The company is committed to boost shareholders’ returns by leveraging on healthy cash flows. It has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, LyondellBasell is seeing certain challenges in the Intermediates and Derivatives business. It is also exposed to raw material cost pressure. Maintenance turnarounds are also expected to hurt margins in the Olefins & Polyolefins – Americas business.”

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $46.10 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

