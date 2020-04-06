Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) recently:

4/2/2020 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/26/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of JWN opened at $14.81 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nordstrom by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 347,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 168,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

