Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TAL Education Group (TAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.30 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/11/2020 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/3/2020 – TAL Education Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.50 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – TAL Education Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.