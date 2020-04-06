Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company's earnings surprise history remains unimpressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only two of the trailing four quarters. Wells Fargo's revenues remain under pressure owing to lower interest rates and volatile non-interest income. Also, elevated costs, due to rising compensation and benefit expenses, curb bottom-line expansion. Yet, strategic acquisitions, along with rising loans and deposit balances, are impressive which is likely to aid net interest margin. Moreover, the company's investment in the businesses to enhance compliance and risk-management capability seems encouraging. Notably, Wells Fargo recently entered into a $3 billion settlement with the authorities over its historical fake account opening scandal.”

3/9/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/3/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $26.23 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

