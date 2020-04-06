Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Willis Towers Watson was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Willis Towers Watson had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2020 – Willis Towers Watson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Willis Towers Watson was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Willis Towers Watson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $189.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Willis Towers Watson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Willis Towers Watson was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.

3/9/2020 – Willis Towers Watson was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $248.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

3/7/2020 – Willis Towers Watson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Willis Towers Watson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Willis Towers Watson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $219.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Willis Towers Watson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Willis Towers Watson was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $204.00.

2/10/2020 – Willis Towers Watson had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Willis Towers Watson was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Willis Towers Watson had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Willis Towers Watson had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $157.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 59.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 51.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

