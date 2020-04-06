Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AFLAC (AFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AFLAC (NYSE: AFL) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – AFLAC was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

3/20/2020 – AFLAC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – AFLAC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – AFLAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AFL stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.15. 1,598,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

