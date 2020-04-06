Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hershey (HSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hershey (NYSE: HSY) recently:

3/24/2020 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

3/24/2020 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Hershey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HSY opened at $140.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.34.

Get Hershey Co alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,940,660.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.