Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hexo (HEXO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hexo (TSE: HEXO) recently:

3/31/2020 – Hexo had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.30.

3/31/2020 – Hexo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$0.75.

3/31/2020 – Hexo had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.15.

3/16/2020 – Hexo had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from C$1.50 to C$1.00.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$0.94 on Monday. Hexo Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73. The stock has a market cap of $292.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.