Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO):

4/3/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$27.00 to C$21.00.

4/2/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$27.00 to C$21.00.

4/1/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

3/25/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$15.00.

3/19/2020 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$42.00.

3/16/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$24.00.

3/12/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$24.00.

3/10/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$27.00.

3/4/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

3/2/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.23 on Monday, hitting C$17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

