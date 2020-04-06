Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

4/3/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/1/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $23.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2020 – Marathon Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/24/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Marathon Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

Shares of MRO opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,339.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 441,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 411,112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,241,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

