Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS):

4/1/2020 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/23/2020 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/6/2020 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 185 ($2.43).

Shares of MKS traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 100.10 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 10,502,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

