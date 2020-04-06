Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trimble (TRMB)

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2020 – Trimble had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Trimble had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Trimble was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Trimble had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $53.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Trimble was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

3/12/2020 – Trimble was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Trimble was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – Trimble had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

2/13/2020 – Trimble had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/13/2020 – Trimble had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRMB stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Trimble by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,493,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

