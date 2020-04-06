Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ventas (VTR)

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/28/2020 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

