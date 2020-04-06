Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of QSR opened at C$47.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$36.48 and a 52-week high of C$105.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

