Revain (R) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.11 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BitFlip and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02620650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00204878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Mercatox, BitForex, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Kuna, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

