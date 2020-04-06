Reviewing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and MACOM Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:MTSI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56

MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.99, indicating a potential upside of 34.69%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,062.85% N/A -166.14% MACOM Technology Solutions -83.56% -15.36% -4.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.49 -$16.04 million N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 2.46 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -30.92

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

