Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & AMEN Properties (NASDAQ:AMEN)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and AMEN Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and AMEN Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.16 -$8.04 million N/A N/A AMEN Properties $4.61 million 4.39 $5.18 million N/A N/A

AMEN Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -12.73% N/A -1.62% AMEN Properties 24.40% 7.59% 7.03%

Summary

AMEN Properties beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

