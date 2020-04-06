Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $598.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.52.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $788,193.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock worth $1,737,394.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

