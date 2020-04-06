Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

RXN stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

