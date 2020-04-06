Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.17 ($99.03).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM opened at €62.02 ($72.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($137.91). The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.56.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.