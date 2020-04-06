Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.01 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007005 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Binance, C2CX, Huobi, DragonEX, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.