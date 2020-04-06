RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

REDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REDU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.