Rise Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. Rise has a market capitalization of $468,869.10 and $429.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037187 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002301 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000337 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 145,501,013 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.