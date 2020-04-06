Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 341.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.