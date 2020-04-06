Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00006806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $6,530.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02642089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.