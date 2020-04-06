Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of ROK traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,924. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

