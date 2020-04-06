Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $189.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Rockwell Automation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $146.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.