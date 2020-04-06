Rogers Communications to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.23.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.95 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.