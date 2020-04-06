Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Price Target Cut to C$69.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE RCI.A traded up C$2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$62.19. 1,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.00 and a 12 month high of C$72.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.