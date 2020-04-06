Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Shares of ROKU opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. Roku has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,952,000 after buying an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,241,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,945,000 after buying an additional 59,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after buying an additional 386,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,360. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.