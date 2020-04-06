Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON: RR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 328 ($4.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 664 ($8.73).

4/1/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,169 ($15.38) to GBX 683 ($8.98). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 664 ($8.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 886 ($11.65).

3/16/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,191 ($15.67) to GBX 1,169 ($15.38). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 460 ($6.05). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 660 ($8.68).

3/2/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 886 ($11.65) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 938 ($12.34).

2/21/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,186 ($15.60) to GBX 1,191 ($15.67). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Rolls-Royce Holding PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Shares of RR traded up GBX 46.10 ($0.61) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 297.70 ($3.92). 20,362,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 522.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 668.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.17%.

In related news, insider Ian Davis purchased 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Also, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 777 shares of company stock valued at $493,995.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

