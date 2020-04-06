ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $726,895.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $2.18 million and $726,895.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.04648919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037555 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011092 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,181,802 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.