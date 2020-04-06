Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE ROOT traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.67. 11,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and a P/E ratio of 33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. Roots has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$4.73.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

