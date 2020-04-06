Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,234.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $299.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

