Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $99.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,029 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.