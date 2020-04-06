Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.87.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

