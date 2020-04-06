Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,450

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.50 ($22.33).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,273.84 ($16.76) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,355.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,635.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

