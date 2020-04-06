Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,540 ($59.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,241.24 ($55.79).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,763 ($49.50) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,968 ($39.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,678.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,121.58.

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

