Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. Argus downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.02.

Shares of BKR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,461,591. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $199,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

