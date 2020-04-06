Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

HP stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,098. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 907.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,027,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

