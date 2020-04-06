Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear (NYSE:LEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $137.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

NYSE:LEA traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,748. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $159.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lear will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

