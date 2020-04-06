Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,328,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 285,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $4,301,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

