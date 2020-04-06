Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.57. 186,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,812. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

