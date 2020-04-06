Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stake Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $24.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

