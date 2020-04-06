RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.80 ($7.68).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSA. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 539 ($7.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 17.10 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 388.20 ($5.11). 3,697,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 478.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 527.66. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). As a group, research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4943.0000233 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.