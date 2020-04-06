RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134,787 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.39% of RTI Surgical worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTIX shares. BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ RTIX opened at $1.49 on Monday. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

