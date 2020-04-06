Ruff (RUFF) Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $9.76 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.02588933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00204998 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.